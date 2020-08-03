CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was investigating Monday after a Culver City police officer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a suspected homeless man was shot and killed.
According to the Culver City Police Department, the shooting happened at about 3 p.m. at a parking garage on Washington Boulevard and Landmark Street.
A public information officer at the scene said officers were chasing the man, who was allegedly armed with a knife, on the roof of the parking garage. Officers initially deployed less-lethal munitions in an effort to disarm the man, according to the department.
Officers then opened fire, though the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. The man was struck by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
An officer suffered a friendly-fire gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to a local hospital in fair condition.