NEWHALL (CBSLA) — A two-alarm brush fire in Newhall quickly grew to 100 acres Monday afternoon prompting temporary evacuation orders and closure of the 14 Freeway.
The Elsmere Fire was burning near the freeway, according to the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s station.
As of 3 p.m., the fire had grown to 200 acres and was 0% contained, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
‼️ADVISORY: BRUSH FIRE. EVACUATIONS being called between Dockweiler & Newhall Ave up to Valle del Oro. #ElsmereFire #Newhall pic.twitter.com/w3H8WblmEC
— SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) August 3, 2020
Evacuation orders were issued for residents and buildings between Dockweiler Drive and Newhall Avenue, from the 14 Freeway to Valle Del Oro. The orders were lifted as of 3:15 p.m.
An Evacuation warning was in place for the neighborhood north of Valle de Oro.
All lanes of the southbound 14 Freeway at Golden Valley are blocked, and all northbound lanes are closed at the 5 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol.
Northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway are also closed at the 14 Freeway, as well as the southbound 5 transition to the northbound 14 and
the northbound 5 truck route to the northbound 14, the CHP reports.
The Los Angeles Fire Department is sending mutual aid to assist county firefighters.
