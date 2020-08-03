CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — A vehicle was stolen by three suspects on Monday morning in Culver City, and police are searching for the people involved.
The victim was sitting in his white 1998 Lincoln Navigator in the 4300 block of McConnell Avenue when a male suspect pulled him out of the vehicle, punching and kicking him before threatening him with a knife for the SUV.
The male suspect and two women fled the scene in the Navigator, license plate 3VUK057, in an unknown direction.
Police did not provide full descriptions of the suspects but the male suspect was described as about 24 years old, 6 feet tall, with a thin build. The two women suspects were described as being in their early 20s with heavy builds
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or the suspects is encouraged to call the Culver City Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 310-253-6300.
