By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles News

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — Two NASA astronauts aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon were concluding the final and most important aspect of their test flight: returning to Earth safely.

Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley began their 19-hour journey back from the International Space Station on Saturday.

If all goes as planned, the Dragon capsule will splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola, Florida at 2:48 p.m. EDT.

It will be the first splashdown for astronauts in 45 years.

Check back for updates. This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

