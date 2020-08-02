Comments
HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — Two NASA astronauts aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon were concluding the final and most important aspect of their test flight: returning to Earth safely.
Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley began their 19-hour journey back from the International Space Station on Saturday.
If all goes as planned, the Dragon capsule will splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola, Florida at 2:48 p.m. EDT.
It will be the first splashdown for astronauts in 45 years.
Check back for updates. This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.