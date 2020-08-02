BAKERSFIELD (CBSLA) — A Salmonella outbreak that has impacted dozens of states has been traced back to red onions from Bakersfield, Calif.
The FDA says Thomson International, Inc. is recalling several varieties of onions because of the risk of cross contamination.
Nearly 400 people have gotten sick. The cases were reported between June 19th and July 11th.
The impacted states include Arizona, California, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Those who cannot tell if they have the contaminated onions were urged to discard them. For more information, click here.