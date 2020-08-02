LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Popular Los Angeles flea market, the Melrose Trading Post, had been closed for several months but recently reopened business with a few changes.

It is now being operated out of Fairfax High School on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and employees say it’s still busy.

Vendors say they missed the weekend tradition of coming out to the market.

“It’s just been a really great experience to come back and see our regular customers,” said Elia Martin.

Shoppers say they too have missed the environment and going home with new outfits, plants and other items.

Now with coronavirus cases still rising in Los Angeles County and the state, the flea market has incorporated contact-less ticketing to get in, masks are mandatory, vendors are spaced out and walkways have been expanded.

The crowd of shoppers on Sunday appeared to be compliant with coronavirus restrictions.

Melrose Trading Post is a non-profit that founders say has raised $8 million for Fairfax High School clubs and organizations since 1997.

Organizers say pre-pandemic they had about 250 vendors each week. There was about half the number on Sunday, but the market says it is looking for more vendors starting next weekend.