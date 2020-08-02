LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday requested the public’s help in locating two children who were allegedly abducted by their biological father.
Anyssa Cortez, 14, and Christopher D. Cortez, 12, were last seen around 9:05 p.m. Saturday from the County USC Medical Center.
Anyssa is described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 106 pounds. Christopher has black hair and brown eyes. He is 4-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 147 pounds.
Deputies want to speak with their biological father, Christopher C. Cortez, 38, who is said to be Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs about 185 lbs.
Investigators say a dark-colored SUV was used in the alleged abductions. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Det. Gentner 562-522-2574.