GORMAN (CBSLA) — A brushfire in Gorman called the Post Fire burned an estimated 200 acres on Sunday.
The blaze burned near Gorman Post Road and the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway.
It was reported at around 6:54 p.m, according to officials in Los Angeles County.
Water-dropping helicopters were being utilized to help get the fire under control.
The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 9:39 p.m. that all westbound SR-138 lanes will be closed at 110th St. West, westbound SR-138 transition to northbound I-5 will also be closed for an unknown duration.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, but several buildings were threatened, officials said.
