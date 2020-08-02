Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old woman who suffers from dementia and disappeared in the View Park-Windsor Hills area.
Bernice Vann Allen was last seen near West 48th Street and South Victoria Avenue about 3 p.m. Tuesday, wearing a gray sweatshirt, khaki pants and a brown hat.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323 890-5500 or 911. Anonymous tips can also be provided by calling 800-222-8477.