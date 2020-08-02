SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 558 more cases of coronavirus and two additional deaths on Sunday.
To date, the county’s total stands at 37,391 coronavirus cases and 651 deaths.
Currently, 546 confirmed coronavirus patients in Orange County are hospitalized, which is up from the 554 hospitalizations reported on Saturday.
Of those hospitalized patients, 169 are in the intensive care unit, according to the latest numbers.
Orange County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was at 125.2, higher than the state’s threshold of 25 per 100,000 residents.
Out of all the recorded positive cases in the county, officials have reported 24,259 documented recoveries.
The positive testing rate in the county decreased slightly from 9.2% to 9.1% but still remains above the state’s desired rate of 8%.
According to data from John Hopkins University, California has recently become the first U.S. state to have more than 500,000 coronavirus cases.
