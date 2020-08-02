Comments
WESTLAKE VILLAGE (CBSLA) — Two people have died following a fiery crash in Westlake Village.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Westlake Boulevard near Skelton Canyon Circle. It was there that deputies responded to a call of smoke in the area.
When they arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. After firefighters extinguished the flames, they located two people inside that had died.
The vehicle had struck a tree and was severed in half from the impact.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.