LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nearly 1,500 new coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday in Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Public Health officials confirmed 1,476 new cases and 23 additional deaths.
There are currently 1,856 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized, which is down from the 1,904 patients reported on Saturday.
To date, there have been 192,167 coronavirus cases reported in L.A. County and a total of 4,692 deaths.
According to data from John Hopkins University, California has recently become the first U.S. state to have more than 500,000 coronavirus cases.