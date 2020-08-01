Comments
CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSLA) — Two astronauts who were part of a historic launch to the International Space Station are expected to come home – as long as the weather cooperates.
Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have been aboard the ISS since May 31, when they blasted off from Cape Canaveral in Hawthorne-based SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft.
It marked the first man-launch from U.S. soil since 2011.
Behnken and Hurley are expected to go back inside the Crew Dragon Saturday afternoon to begin their 19-hour journey back to Earth. However, Mission Control is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Isaias.
If the storm makes conditions unsafe at the landing site in the Atlantic Ocean, the return trip will be delayed.