SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — As temperatures continue to rise across the Southland, beach lovers are responding to the itch to play in the sand.
Thousands of people hit beaches in the Santa Monica area on Saturday coming from Boyle Heights, Bakersfield, and even Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Despite mandates in the county to wear masks in public, some beachgoers did not follow those guidelines but focused instead on keeping their distance from others.
Aside from coronavirus concerns as California grapples with being the only U.S. state to top 500,000 cases and Los Angeles County on Saturday reporting 2,303 new coronavirus cases, most people who came out to the beach this weekend were just excited for some fresh air and relaxation.
A lifeguard said Saturday’s crowd was only slightly smaller than a typically hot August day pre-coronavirus.