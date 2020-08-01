Comments
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A homicide investigation is underway following a fatal shooting in San Bernardino early Saturday.
San Bernardino police responded at approximately 12:38 a.m. to the 1300 block of North Wall Avenue, where they located the shooting victim, identified as 31-year-old Luis Daniel Aguilar-Sanchez.
Aguilar-Sanchez was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The motive for the shooting was under investigation at the time of this report.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Flesher at (909) 384-5655 or via email at flesher_wi@sbcity.org or contact Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 or via email at tello_al@sbcity.org.