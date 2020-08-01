LAKE PIRU (CBSLA) — Fans gathered near Lake Piru on Saturday evening for a vigil in honor of former “Glee” actress Naya Rivera.
One by one, fans shared stories about the 33-year-old’s impact on their life through her on-screen portrayal of Santana Lopez, a fictional lesbian character, on “Glee.”
Rivera was found dead last month days after she went missing in the lake.
The actress and her 4-year-old son had been on a pontoon boat and a 911 call was sent out after he was seen sleeping alone on the boat after the boat was due to be returned.
Authorities believe Rivera began struggling in the water and was able to get her son to safety before she eventually drowned.
Rivera was laid to rest on July 24 in a small funeral service of family and friends, including “Glee” cast members, sources told Entertainment Tonight.