COMPTON (CBSLA) —The City of Compton is making progress on repairing its roads and sidewalks, according to Mayor Aja Brown.
Brown said Friday the city is on track to fix 50 percent of the streets that need the most attention.
For months, CBS2/KCAL9’s Kristine Lazar has shown viewers the potholes and crumbling sidewalks residents say should have been fixed long ago.
Mayor Brown says two major projects should be completed by the end of the year.
“Compton residents deserve well-paved and well-maintained roads, which is why we’re fully restoring the entire city street system, which is one of our top priorities.”
In September, the city is expected to vote on a $45 million municipal fund to begin reconstruction of 21 streets.