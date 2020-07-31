LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With the Southland set to see dangerous heat this weekend, several cooling centers will open Friday and Saturday across Los Angeles County.
L.A. County is collaborating with several cities – including Glendale, Palmdale, Lancaster, Azusa, Claremont and the city of L.A. – to open the cooling centers, according to L.A. County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin McGowan.
The brunt of the heat wave is expected to last through Saturday, with a heat advisory in effect through 9 p.m. Saturday for for most of the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, including the cities of Simi Valley, Woodland Hills, Burbank, Northridge, Pasadena and Pomona, according to the National Weather Service.
People are advised to drink plenty of water and remain in air conditioned rooms as much as possible.
Some centers will open through Saturday, while others will remain open on Sunday as well. Physical distancing will be implemented and all visitors and staff must wear masks. For exact hours and details, click here.
Here is a list of cooling centers that will be open:
- Quartz Hill: Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Ave. M-2
- Stevenson Ranch: Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Rd.
- Claremont: Claremont Library, 208 N. Harvard Ave.
- San Fernando: Recreation Park, 208 Park Ave.
- San Fernando: Las Palmas Park, 505 South Huntington St.
- Northridge: Robert M. Wilkinson Multipurpose Center, 8956 Vanalden Ave.
- Sherman Oaks: East Valley Sherman Oaks Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd.
- Compton: Slauson Multipurpose Center, 5306 South Compton Ave.
- Lancaster: Lancaster Museum of Art, 665 W. Lancaster Blvd.
- Palmdale: Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Hwy.
- Azusa: North Recreation Center (NRC) at Memorial Park, 340 N. Orange Pl.
- Glendale: Griffith Manor Park, 1551 Flower St.
- Glendale: Pacific Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave.