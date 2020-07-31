CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
SUNLAND (CBSLA) — A brush fire was burning Friday in the Sunland Area, but ho homes were threatened.

The fire was reported at 1:09 p.m. in the 8100 block of West Ellenbogen Street and was burning at moderate speed in 10 mile-per-hour winds, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A shift in the wind could create conditions for faster fire spread, LAFD said.

As of 2 p.m., the fire had burned approximately 10 acres.

No injuries were immediately reported.

