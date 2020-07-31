SUNLAND (CBSLA) — A brush fire was burning Friday in the Sunland Area, but ho homes were threatened.
The fire was reported at 1:09 p.m. in the 8100 block of West Ellenbogen Street and was burning at moderate speed in 10 mile-per-hour winds, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
A shift in the wind could create conditions for faster fire spread, LAFD said.
BRUSH FIRE | FS74 #Sunland | 8112 Ellenbogen St | #LACoFD responding a full 1st Alarm assignment into the Initial Action Zone with @LAFD. 2+ acres running. This is the #TujungaFire. #LACoFD
— LACoFD Incident Alerts (@lacfd) July 31, 2020
As of 2 p.m., the fire had burned approximately 10 acres.
No injuries were immediately reported.
