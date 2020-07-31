Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 25-acre brush fire threatened some homes Friday in Ventura County between Simi Valley and Chatsworth.
Los Angeles city and county crews were assisting Ventura firefighters in the Shirley Fire, which broke out a little before noon on a hillside in the 200 block of West Box Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
At least one home was threatened. Box Canyon Road was closed in the area of Shirley Drive.
L.A County Fire Department helicopters were conducting water drops in the area, which was a mix of rocky and steep terrain.
No injuries had been reported, and no structures had been damaged, the
LAFD reported.