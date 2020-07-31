SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 418 new coronavirus cases and 14 additional fatalities Friday.
The countywide totals now stand at 36,196 cases and 618 deaths since the pandemic began.
Five of Friday’s reported fatalities were skilled nursing facility residents and four were assisted living facility residents.
Since Sunday, the county has reported 56 coronavirus-related deaths. Last week, the county reported 70 deaths, down from 73 the week before.
Of the total deaths, 263 were skilled nursing facility residents, 26 lived in assisted living facilities, and one was homeless. Of the total cases, 1,674 were skilled nursing facility residents, 476 were jail inmates and 136 were homeless.
The number of hospitalized patients inched up from 592 to 593, while the number of patients in intensive care increased from 189 to 191, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
County officials said 409,264 coronavirus tests have been administered during the pandemic and 23,499 recoveries have been documented.
The county’s case rate per 100,000 residents dropped from 149.5 on Thursday to 140, which is still far higher than the California Department of Public Health threshold of 25 per 100,000 residents.
The rate of residents testing positive for COVID-19 dropped from 11.7% to 9.3%, still above the state’s desired rate of 8%.
