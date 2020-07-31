Comments
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – No one was seriously hurt after a car slammed into a big-rig in Lennox early Friday morning and burst into flames.
A little after 1:30 a.m., a car carrying two people lost control on Century Boulevard near La Cienega and careened into a semi-truck, according to Inglewood police.
The car got wedged under the truck and then caught fire. The two occupants somehow made it out of the mangled wreck without sustaining serious injuries.
Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.
The cause is under investigation.