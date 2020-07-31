Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Angelenos may catch sight of several military choppers over the skies of Los Angeles Friday.
The Army National Guard will be conducting training exercises with 10 Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters. The choppers will fly in formation along the coast.
They are being flown by the 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment (I-140th AHB) based out of Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos.
According to Cal Guard, the 1-140th AHB conducts both domestic and international missions, along with supporting disaster response efforts, such as wildfires. The battalion was deployed to both the Thomas and Camp fires along with the Montecito mudslides.