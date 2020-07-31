CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Microsoft Corp. is reportedly in talks to acquire the U.S. operations of the popular app Tik Tok.

According to Bloomberg, the deal “would give the software company a popular social-media site and relieve U.S. government pressure on the Chinese owner of the video-sharing app.”

Bloomberg reported that on Friday, President Trump told reporters, “We are looking at TikTok. We may be banning TikTok. We are looking at a lot of alternatives with respect to TikTok.”

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is “looking at” banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps over national security concerns.

His remarks come as India banned the app and Australia is considering it.

Pompeo said he doesn’t recommend downloading the app unless “you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

In a statement to CBS News, a spokesperson refuted Pompeo’s claims saying, “TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the U.S. We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked.”

TikTok is owned by the Beijing-based tech company ByteDance while the company’s U.S. headquarters is located in Culver City.

Since it’s 2016 launch, the app has been downloaded more than 1 billion times worldwide.