LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters from several agencies were battling a brush fire which broke out in the Box Canyon area west of Chatsworth Friday morning.
The half-acre Shirley Fire broke out a little before noon on a hillside in the 200 block of West Box Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The fire was burning uphill and was threatening at least one home. Box Canyon Road was closed in the area of Shirley Drive.
Because of the area the fire is burning in, along with LAFD, resources from L.A. County and Ventura County fire departments were also on scene.