CHERRY VALLEY (CBSLA) — Three fires, possibly intentionally started, blackened approximately 300 acres and threatened homes Friday in Cherry Valley, prompting the evacuation of about 150 homes.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said residents of Avenida Mira Villa were under mandatory evacuation orders, while those living on Oak Glen Road near Bogart Park were asked to voluntarily leave their homes.

At 7:30, the Riverside County Emergency Management Department issued an expanded evacuation order to the Cherry Valley area north of Dutton, east of Oak Glen Road and South of County Line Road.

The fires were initially reported at 5 p.m. in the area of Apple Tree Lane and Oak Glen Road, on the north end of the unincorporated community that borders Beaumont, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Twenty engine crews and 10 hand crews, numbering well over 200 personnel, were sent in to battle the three separate blazes that were converging in an area with heavy vegetation.

Four Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters were called to begin making drops as the fire raged, and arson investigators were dispatched to the scene after witnesses reporting seeing a man walking along Apple Tree, igniting each blaze.

