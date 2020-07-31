GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – A possibly stolen car carrying three men slammed into a tree while being pursued by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies in Garden Grove Thursday night, killing two of the men and leaving the third critically injured.
The pursuit began at 5:50 p.m. near Katella Avenue and Beach Boulevard in Stanton, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were attempting to stop a car which had been reported stolen, and when the driver refused to pull over, a chase ensued.
The short chase ended when the car slammed into a tree at the intersection of Chapman Avenue and Magnolia Street in Garden Grove, about two miles away.
One man died at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital, one of whom also died, the sheriff’s department said. The third man is in critical condition.
No names were released.
Garden Grove police are assisting in the investigation.