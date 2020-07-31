CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – A possibly stolen car carrying three men slammed into a tree while being pursued by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies in Garden Grove Thursday night, killing two of the men and leaving the third critically injured.

July 30, 2020. (CBSLA)

The pursuit began at 5:50 p.m. near Katella Avenue and Beach Boulevard in Stanton, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were attempting to stop a car which had been reported stolen, and when the driver refused to pull over, a chase ensued.

The short chase ended when the car slammed into a tree at the intersection of Chapman Avenue and Magnolia Street in Garden Grove, about two miles away.

One man died at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital, one of whom also died, the sheriff’s department said. The third man is in critical condition.

No names were released.

Garden Grove police are assisting in the investigation.

