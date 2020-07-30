POMONA (CBSLA) — A man was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation after he was seen wearing a military-style tactical vest and wielding what looked like an assault rifle, but was actually a realistic replica airsoft weapon.
Pomona police say they were notified by a concerned citizen about an armed man lurking in the 1500 block of Ganesha Place at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The department sent out its major crimes task force to check the surrounding alleys and saw what appeared to be a man armed with a rifle in a low ready position, with the barrel pointed halfway between the ground and directly at the officers. The officers exercised extreme restraint and control in spite of the dark alley with no lights, facing a potentially deadly encounter, according to Pomona police.
The rifle and a handgun the man carried both turned out to be realistic replica airsoft weapons.
Police say, because of his actions and demeanor, the man was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.