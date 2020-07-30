LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Thursday identified the first two cases of human West Nile virus infection of the 2020 season.
The first case was reported in an older adult with no underlying illnesses who was hospitalized with neuroinvasive disease in early July and was said to be recovering. The second case was found in late July in a healthy blood donor. The positive blood units were discarded.
Both are residents of the San Fernando Valley area.
“West Nile virus continues to be a serious health threat to residents in Los Angeles County,” Dr. Muntu Davis, county health officer, said. “We encourage residents to cover, clean or get rid of items that can hold water and breed mosquitoes both inside and outside your home.
“This is important now more than ever as we spend a majority of our time at home,” he continued. “We are now in peak mosquito season in Los Angeles County and residents should also protect themselves from mosquito-borne illnesses by using EPA-registered mosquito repellent products.”
Mosquito season in L.A. County starts in June and ends in November.