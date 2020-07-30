LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thousands of Spectrum Internet customers across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and Ventura counties were hit by an outage that also affected customers across the country.
Spectrum customers reported the outage on Twitter and other social media starting at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. The company later confirmed thousands of its customers across the country were offline.
Customers in Los Angeles, Anaheim, Burbank, Santa Ana, Riverside and Simi Valley were affected.
“Spectrum is investigating thousands of customers’ reports of a widespread internet outage in parts of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties,” the company said. “Our engineers are working to get this corrected for you as quickly as possible. We don’t have an estimated restoration time.”
Most customers who were affected reportedly had their service restored within an hour.
Calls to Spectrum’s information number were deferred with a message that they were too overwhelmed to answer at this time.
