SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Beginning Thursday, people can register to undergo free coronavirus antibody testing in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Crenshaw.
The testing will run from Wednesday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 7 in the parking lot of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. It will continue again Aug. 12-14.
Anyone can register for an an appointment to take the free test starting Thursday. To do so, click here.
The testing is being funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) signed back in March and is being arranged by the nonprofit group GUARDaHeart.
Serology testing is blood-based testing that determines whether an individual has previously contracted coronavirus based on the presence of those antibodies in their system.
For more information on antibody testing, click here.