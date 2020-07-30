CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Fallen Tree, Griffith Park

GRIFFITH PARK (CBSLA) — Three lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park remained closed Thursday night after a tree fell onto the highway.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol initially closed all southbound lanes of the freeway just north of Colorado Street for safety, but were able to open two of the lanes to traffic shortly after 8 p.m. as crews arrived to move the tree.

