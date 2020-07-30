Comments
GRIFFITH PARK (CBSLA) — Three lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park remained closed Thursday night after a tree fell onto the highway.
Sigalert Issued: I-5 Southbound, North of Colorado Street (Griffith Park), all lanes closed, approximately 2 hours, due to fallen tree. pic.twitter.com/PI0xppFJSr
— CHP Altadena (@CHPAltadena) July 31, 2020
Officers with the California Highway Patrol initially closed all southbound lanes of the freeway just north of Colorado Street for safety, but were able to open two of the lanes to traffic shortly after 8 p.m. as crews arrived to move the tree.