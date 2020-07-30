ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (CBSLA) — A brush fire is burning uphill in heavy brush in the Angeles National Forest Thursday near Morris Dam.
The Dam Fire erupted near the 9500 block of North San Gabriel Canyon Road, north of Azusa, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which is assisting Angeles National Forest fire crews.
Morris Dam Fire Status, 1425 hrs: Growing to 120 acres, west of Hwy 39. 0% containment. No structures threatened. ANF & @LACOFD working in heavy brush. Mult air & ground units assigned. Hwy 39 now closed. #DamFire #Angelesnationalforest pic.twitter.com/j2Xtp9tQEq
— Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) July 30, 2020
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is providing about 100 firefighters and two water-dropping helicopters to assist Angeles National
Forest fire crews with the blaze.
As of 2:25 p.m., the fire had grown to 120 acres and was 0% contained, according to Angeles National Forest.
No structures were immediately threatened. Highway 39 was closed north of Glendora.
