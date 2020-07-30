LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties reported additional deaths attributed the novel coronavirus Thursday, while San Bernardino released corrected figures.
Riverside County health officials reported 470 newly confirmed cases and six more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 36,629 cases and 688 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, health officials reported 12,916 had recovered.
There were 475 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, with 167 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported countywide totals of 31,688 cases and 403 deaths, a decline from figures reported Wednesday.
Calls to the county for an explanation about the corrected figures were not immediately returned.
Health officials also reported an estimated 21,999 had recovered from the illness.
There were 608 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday — the latest update provided by the county — with 180 in intensive care units.
Ventura County officials reported 106 newly confirmed cases and one more fatality, bringing countywide totals to 7,103 cases and 74 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 3,797 had recovered and 3,232 were under active quarantine.
There were 76 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, with 21 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 364,864 Riverside County residents and 110,221 Ventura County residents had been tested. San Bernardino reported 243,485 residents had been tested, a decrease from the number reported Wednesday.