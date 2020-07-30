Comments
CHINO (CBSLA) — A man was dead Thursday after being shot by police near the Chino police station.
According to the Chino Police Department, officers responded to an unspecified call for service about a male subject on Guardian Way and 10th Street at about 4 p.m.
According to Chino PD, officers arriving at the scene found a man allegedly armed with a knife who was then shot and killed by police. It was not immediately clear what precipitated the shooting.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was said to be handling the investigation.