LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Bryan Cranston revealed Thursday he has recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive and has donated plasma in hopes to help others.

The Breaking Bad star shared a video message on Instagram saying, “Hi. About now you’re probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you’re tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still… I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it.”

Cranston went on to say, “I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail – but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well – Stay well.”

In the video, Cranston showed himself donating plasma at UCLA Blood And Plasma Center saying, “hopefully the plasma donation can help some other people.”

According to Cranston, the entire process took about an hour and he was able to watch the film “A Face In The Crowd” as he donated 840 milliliters.