PACOIMA (CBSLA) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Pacoima area of the San Fernando Valley early Thursday morning and was felt across the Southland.

The tremblor hit at 4:29 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter of the earthquake was near Fellows Avenue and Aztec Street.

The earthquake was initially recorded as a 4.5, but later downgraded to a 4.2. It struck at a depth of 4.9 miles.

It was followed up nine minutes later, at 4:38 a.m., by a 3.3-magnitude aftershock.

It was felt as far south as San Diego and as far north as Bakersfield, people reported to the USGS.

As of 5:30 a.m., there were no reports of injuries or significant damage, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports. LAFD engaged its Earthquake Emergency Mode, with fire engines and helicopters canvassing its 470 square-mile jurisdiction.

This appears to be the most strongly felt earthquake in the region since a pair of earthquakes struck the Kern County region of Ridgecrest and Searles Valley in the Mohave Desert on consecutive days in July of 2019.

On the morning of July 4, 2019, the region was hit by a magnitude 6.4 quake, the largest to hit Southern California in 20 years.

However, that turned out to only be a foreshock to the main shock, the magnitude 7.1 earthquake which struck on the night of July 5, ten times larger than the 6.4 quake.