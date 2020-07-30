Comments
BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) — Two people were killed after a crash sent their truck into a tree in the median of a Baldwin Park street.
The crash happened after 8 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Baldwin Park Boulevard and La Rica Avenue.
Investigators say the two cars collided, then one of them slammed into a tree in the street median. Video from Sky 2 over the scene showed what appeared to be a truck that was left at a precarious angle in the median.
Both the driver and passenger in that vehicle died at the scene. Their names have not been released.
The driver in the second car was not hurt.