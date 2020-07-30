CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a 13-year-old girl in Glendale.

The collision happened at about 3:15 p.m. last Friday in the 800 block of East Garfield Avenue. A 13-year-old girl was struck and severely injured, and remains hospitalized in critical condition nearly a week later.

Police say the driver stopped for a moment before speeding off eastbound on Garfield.

There is no description of the driver at this time. The vehicle, however, is described as a black 2019-2020 Lexus GX460, which was confirmed by vehicle parts left at the scene. Police say the SUV will have damage to its right front headlight assembly or front bumper.

Anyone with information about the crash, or the vehicle, can call Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.

