GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a 13-year-old girl in Glendale.
The collision happened at about 3:15 p.m. last Friday in the 800 block of East Garfield Avenue. A 13-year-old girl was struck and severely injured, and remains hospitalized in critical condition nearly a week later.
Police say the driver stopped for a moment before speeding off eastbound on Garfield.
Please see the attached flyer regarding a hit & run that occurred on the 800blk of E Garfield involving a 13y/o female pedestrian who is currently hospitalized in critical condition. Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is encouraged to call (818) 548-4911 pic.twitter.com/FVBw9vWi0o
— Glendale PD (@GlendalePD) July 29, 2020
There is no description of the driver at this time. The vehicle, however, is described as a black 2019-2020 Lexus GX460, which was confirmed by vehicle parts left at the scene. Police say the SUV will have damage to its right front headlight assembly or front bumper.
Anyone with information about the crash, or the vehicle, can call Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.