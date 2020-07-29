COLTON (CBSLA) — A Riverside woman is mourning the loss of her husband after a crash overnight in Colton on Friday took his life.

50-year-old Ruben “Reno” Colunga was hit by a truck driver and did not survive, despite signs he was going to be okay.

“So I went over to him and he looked, he looked fine from his face and everything,” his wife Carrie said.

Colunga’s injuries led to his legs getting amputated, he had a ruptured spleen and also suffered internal bleeding.

The family says the deadly incident happened at a fundraiser for a young girl who passed away.

Someone who was asked to leave the event left but returned with others and began speeding and driving in circles.

Colunga went outside to see what was going on and the vehicle struck him, leading to his fatal injuries.

The driver fled the scene but was eventually caught and identified as the suspect by police as 29-year-old Roberto Ponciano.

The Colunga family is no stranger to tragedy after their son, professional boxer Izaac Colunga, was shot and left paralyzed from the neck down after a drive-by shooting at his home last March.

Colunga had quit his job to care for his son and was his caretaker every day since the shooting, family said.

Along with Colunga, whose family has set up a GoFundMe for support, 56-year-old Gary Martinez was also injured in the incident.

Ponciano is being held without bail and is scheduled for court on July 30, 2020.