LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported nearly 40 additional combined deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and 2,700 newly confirmed cases Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 249 newly confirmed cases and 10 more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 36,159 cases and 682 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, health officials reported 12,656 had recovered.
There were 490 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, with 153 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 2,347 newly confirmed cases and 24 more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 32,309 cases and 419 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, an estimated 21,501 had recovered.
There were 595 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday — the latest update provided by the county — with 179 in intensive care units.
Ventura County officials reported 104 newly confirmed cases and two more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 6,997 cases and 73 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 3,727 had recovered and 3,197 were under active quarantine.
There were 75 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, with 25 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 362,559 Riverside County residents, 245,938 San Bernardino County residents and 108,604 Ventura County residents had been tested.