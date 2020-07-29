Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) — A child was killed and a second is in critical condition after a second-alarm fire erupted at an apartment in Pasadena.
People were reported trapped in a burning apartment in the 100 block of Washington Boulevard, near Marengo, at about 2 p.m.
A 4-year-old child was declared dead on the scene. A 7-year-old has been taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Firefighters and police remain on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.