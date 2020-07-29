SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported six additional coronavirus-related deaths and 439 new cases Wednesday.

The countywide totals now stand at 35,272 cases and 587 deaths since the pandemic began.

Since Sunday, the county has reported 25 deaths. Last week, the county reported 70 coronavirus-related deaths, down from 73 the week before.

Two of the six fatalities reported Wednesday were skilled nursing facility residents.

Of the total deaths, 255 were skilled nursing facility residents, 21 lived in assisted living facilities, and one was homeless. Of the total cases, 1,564 were skilled nursing facility residents, 472 were jail inmates and 136 were homeless.

The number of hospitalized patients dropped from 640 Tuesday to 626 on Wednesday, while the number of patients in intensive care inched up from 203 to 204, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

In the jails, 53 inmates are in medical isolation with symptoms, with 419 having recovered. Officials are waiting for the results of 68 tests.

County officials said 404,790 coronavirus tests have been administered during the pandemic and 21,926 recoveries have been documented.

The county’s case rate per 100,000 residents increased from 150.8 on Tuesday to 153.2, which is far higher than the California Department of Public Health threshold of 25 per 100,000 residents. The rate of residents testing positive for COVID-19 dropped from 11.1% to 11%, which is still higher than the state’s desired rate of 8%.

The rate of residents testing positive for COVID-19 dropped from 11.7% to 11.1%, which is still higher than the state’s desired rate of 8%.

Santa Ana has the most cases in the county with 6,665, and a case rate of 1,973.6 per 100,000 residents, followed by Anaheim with 6,024, and a case rate of 1,676.4 per 100,000 residents. They are the county’s two largest cities by population, and home to many care facilities.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)