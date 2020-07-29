SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – Investigators have released surveillance photos of a man wanted in the beating death of a 28-year-old woman at a San Bernardino apartment complex last week.
On July 20 at around 6:20 a.m., San Bernardino police found Karmond Stafford unconscious from serious head injuries in the carport of the Foothill Villa apartments in the 2600 block of West 2nd Street.
She was taken to a hospital where she later died.
Footage captured from surveillance cameras at the complex showed Stafford being knocked unconscious by a man earlier that morning, police said.
When she regained consciousness, the security video showed Stafford and the suspect leaving the complex together. When they returned, he assaulted her again and left her to die, police said.
The man is described as Black, in his 30s, 5-foot-9 and weighing 250 to 280 pounds. He is bald with a full beard.
Anyone with information on his identity should call detectives at 909-384-5745.