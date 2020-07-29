LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) – A man in his 40s was shot to death in an ocean front condominium in Laguna Beach early Tuesday morning, the first such homicide in the city in nearly one year.
At 5:19 a.m., Laguna Beach police responded to a 911 call about breaking glass and the sound of gunshots at Laguna Lido condominiums, located at 31755 Coast Highway.
Officers arrived on scene to find a man with gunshot wounds in a second-floor unit. A glass window had also been shattered.
He died at the scene, police said. He was not immediately identified. He was described as a part-time resident of Laguna Beach.
This marks the first homicide in the city since August of 2019.
There was no word on a motive in the killing or whether any suspects had been identified. Forensic technicians with Orange County Crime Lab were assisting with processing the scene and collecting evidence.