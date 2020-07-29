LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles city councilman is calling for the city to issue fines to people who refuse to wear face coverings in public.

Councilman Paul Koretz introduced a motion on Wednesday that would result in a $100 fine on the first violation, $250 for the second and $500 for the third and subsequent violations.

“I’m glad that the mayor has added the requirement to his Safer L.A. order, but it is past time to actually enforce mask-wearing if people will not protect themselves, their families and their neighbors, especially the most vulnerable,” Koretz said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 4,825 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and a daily high 91 newly reported deaths, bringing countywide totals to 183,383 cases and 4,516 deaths.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control calls on America to wear a covering over their nose and mouth to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, citing research that shows its effectiveness.

“If we want to successfully reopen our businesses and get back to close to normal lives, it will never happen without a vaccine (which could be many months or years from now) or universal wearing of masks,” Koretz said.

Councilman Herb Wesson also introduced a motion to allow businesses across the city of L.A. to require their customers to wear masks inside.

California currently leads the country in coronavirus cases, with 475,000 residents who have tested positive and 8,700 have died.

It is unclear exactly when the motions will be heard.

