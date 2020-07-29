LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thirteen additional Los Angeles Police Department employees have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday.
The announcement comes after the death of two LAPD employees from coronavirus complications.
39-year-old non-sworn senior detention officer Erica McAdoo died earlier this month and a sworn police officer, 45-year-old police officer Valentin Martinez, died last week.
To date, there have been 471 LAPD employees who have tested positive for coronavirus. Of those, 228 are at home recovering or self-isolating and 283 have returned to work, according to the city’s Emergency Operations Center.
Confirmed coronavirus cases within the Los Angeles Fire Department remains at 150. Of those, 125 have recovered and returned to work and 25 are recovering at home.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 4,825 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and a daily high 91 newly reported deaths, bringing countywide totals to 183,383 cases and 4,516 deaths.
44-year-old LAFD firefighter-paramedic, Jose M. Perez, died from coronavirus-related complications on Saturday.
