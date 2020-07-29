LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The National Weather Service warned Wednesday of near-critical fire weather from Thursday through Saturday as a heatwave hits the Southland.
The Weather Service warned of hot, very dry conditions, with humidity levels in the single digits, and strong gusty winds — the basic elements of fire weather, however, no red flag warnings were immediately issued.
Between Thursday and Saturday, temperatures are expected to range between 85 and 90 along the coast, 85 to 95 in the mountains, 95 to 105 in most valley areas and the foothills, and 100 to 106 in the Antelope Valley.
Woodland Hills, which is expected to hit a high of 96 Wednesday, will top out at 105 Thursday, 107 Friday, 105 Saturday and 99 Sunday, though other San Fernando Valley communities will be marginally lower.
The Santa Clarita Valley will bear temperatures almost as high as the San Fernando Valley.
A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Saturday in the San Gabriel, San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys and both the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains.
Temperatures will hit the mid to high 90s in a number of Orange County communities.
Residents are advised to restrict outdoor activities to early morning and evening hours, wear lightweight clothing, and never leave children, seniors or pets in vehicles parked in hot weather.
In anticipation of the week’s heatwave, the City of Glendale Community Services & Parks Department is opening cooling center at certain community centers.
Social distancing protocols will be observed, participants must wear a face covering at all times, and will undergo a temperature check prior to entering the facility.
Cooling Station Locations & Hours:
- Griffith Manor ParkThursday, July 30, 2020
- 1551 Flower St, Glendale, CA 91201
- 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Griffith Manor Park Friday, July 31, 2020
- 1551 Flower St, Glendale, CA 91201
- 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Pacific Community Center (Entrance near outdoor basketball/Pickleball courts)
- Saturday, August 1, 2020
- 501 S. Pacific Ave. Glendale, CA 91204
- 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.