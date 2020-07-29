SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County Fire Department crews were working late Wednesday night to contain a fire at an abandoned school.
According to the fire department, the blaze was reported shortly after 10 p.m. at the structure in the 1500 block of West 7th Street in San Bernardino. When crews arrived, heavy smoke and fire was already showing from the single-story structure.
Fire crews were quickly forced to assume a defensive position after the flames caused a partial roof collapse and heavy winds in the area contributed to the fire’s spread.
Crews closed off access to West 7th Street in the area of the fire as 46 firefighters were working to contain the blaze.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated on scene.
San Bernardino (Update): BC124 assumed 8th st IC BC126 Ops. 3rd alarm requested. 1 minor FF injury reported. Non transport. Fire continues to spread laterally though the board up structure. An operational retreat was conducted. Exterior Def attack is in place. 📸 @FirePhotoGirl pic.twitter.com/e6WX2awJs0
— SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 30, 2020
There was no word on what might have sparked the fire.