WHITTIER (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Wednesday to identify a driver who shot at a black SUV in an apparent road rage incident on the 605 Freeway in Whittier.
The incident happened at about 5:40 on May 3 on a stretch of the northbound 605 Freeway between Slauson Avenue and Washington Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
View this post on Instagram
ROAD RAGE 😡 INCIDENT: We’re asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver and/or vehicle that shot at a black SUV. The incident occurred on May 3, 2020 at 5:40pm on I-605 N/B between Slauson Ave and Washington Blvd. The suspect vehicle is thought to be a 2016-2019 grey Nissan Maxima. Anyone with information is encouraged to call our office and speak with Investigator Officer Leblanc.
A person behind the two vehicles captured video of the interaction. The video first showed the driver in a gray car throwing a cup at the black SUV, then trying to pepper spray him. The person recording the video then gasps as a pop is heard, and the gray car exits the freeway quickly.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a gray 2016-2019 Nissan Maxima.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Investigator Officer Leblanc at the CHP Santa Fe Springs office at (562) 868-0503.